RJD Fumes At Congress Inducting Kanhaiya Kumar; Claims 'he Is Just Like Another Sidhu'

After former CPI leader and JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to Congress, RJD took a swipe at the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Friday. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. Ultimately, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the constituency whereas Hassan and Kumar stood second and third respectively.

Speaking to the media, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari claimed that Kumar is just like "another Navjot Singh Sidhu" who will further destroy Congress. This was a reference to the political crisis in Punjab where the Congress high command threw its weight behind Sidhu leading to the humiliating exit of Amarinder Singh as the Punjab CM. Referring to the Lok Sabha outcome, he commented, "Kanhaiya Kumar should have supported the RJD candidate. You divided the secular vote. You have helped BJP in a way by contesting the 2019 polls."

Shivanand Tiwari opined, "At one point in time, CPI saw its future in Kanhaiya Kumar. Now Congress sees its future in him. I will suggest giving the charge to Kanhaiya Kumar. Congress does not have a full-time president for the last two years. Make him the full-time president".

While joining Congress on September 28, the ex-CPI leader referred to the party as a 'sinking ship', opining that if a "big ship like Congress will not be saved then small boats (other opposition parties) will also sink". He added, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasizing on 'democratic'. Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress".

Congress seeks turnaround in Bihar

Kumar first garnered national attention when he was arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for allegedly raising seditious slogans on the JNU campus. At that juncture, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had thrown his weight behind the then JNUSU president and attacked the Union government for purportedly crushing dissent. While he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 2, 2016, a Delhi government-appointed magisterial probe did not find any evidence against him either.

A member of the National Executive Council of the CPI, Kumar met Rahul Gandhi recently and formally discussed his role in the party. His induction is being perceived as a move to attract the young voters and revitalise Congress' fortunes in Bihar, where it doesn't have a sizeable presence now. At present, Congress is a part of the RJD-led alliance in Bihar.