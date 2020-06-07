'RJD has No Right To Clang Thalis For Poor, It Has Has Sucked Their Blood For Years': BJP

As politics over the virtual rally called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah continues in Bihar, Union Minister Nityanand Rai has also hit out at the RJD for attempting to counter BJP’s rally by observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas.'

The Minister clarified on Sunday that the virtual rally is not a "political rally" but an assembly to inform people about the work undertaken by the Central government upon the completion of one year of the Modi 2.0 government.

"Does RJD have a right to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', the party has sucked the blood of the poor? Persecuted the poor! Due to the misrule of RJD in Bihar, there has been a mass migration of the poor from the state. Both RJD and Congress have not done a single work for the poor in the state," he told ANI.

Nityanand Rai asked how can RJD or the Opposition parties raise questions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the poor section of the country is ready to take the nation forward.

"BJP's virtual rally today is not a political rally. The purpose of this rally is to inform the people of Bihar and the country about the work done by the Modi 2.0 government, in one year. For instance, how the government is handling the situation of a pandemic. It is our sole duty to inform people about that," the Union Minister said.

'Thaali bajao' politics

Even as uncertainty prevails on how the assembly elections in Bihar will take place as the country faces Coronavirus crisis, campaigning and poll-controversy have begun. While the BJP is ready to launch it's Digital rally on Sunday, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD has initiated a 'Thaali bajao' politics to oppose it. Opposing the 'digital rally' of the BJP, RJD's Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday observed Garib Adhikar Diwas and clanged Thaali (plates) outside their residence while accusing the ruling alliance (BJP + JDU) of targeting the migrants.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and son of Lalu, who is being projected as Chief Ministerial candidate for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, told news agency ANI that BJP and JDU are 'celebrating even as the migrants are dying.' The RJD asked people to beat thaali at 11 am to register to protest against the ruling dispensation as they have not been able to solve the problem of unemployment in the state.

The BJP is all set to sound the poll bugle in Bihar from Sunday with a 'virtual rally' by Union Home Minister and former party chief leader Amit Shah who will address the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live

