RJD Holds Protests Against Amit Shah's Virtual Rally; Draws Migrant's Angle

Instead of fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government is planning an election, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday, following the announcement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally for Bihar. Earlier today, several RJD leaders, including Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils to protest against Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers.

Singh also spoke about the posters, featuring RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin, which were installed at Income Tax and Dark Bungalow roads in Patna earlier in the day.

"Whatever work this government is claiming to have done is false, the poor migrants have nothing to eat. Hence, RJD has decided to protest against Amit Shah's virtual rally," Singh said.

"These are all Janata Dal-United's (JDU) petty ways to curb the Opposition's efforts. All these antics will not work," the RJD leader added.

Amit Shah's digital rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kickstarted the NDA poll campaign for the Bihar assembly polls through a digital rally on June 7. Amit Shah would be addressing one lakh people including BJP workers in different parts of Bihar through Facebook live, Instagram, and other digital platforms.

The opposition in Bihar seems to be acting in unison against the digital rally. RJD led by Tejeshwi Yadav is organising a Garib Adhikar Diwas and is urging citizens to clang plates (Thalis) and bowls (Katoras) as a mark of protest against the BJP while the Congress is organising Shradhanjali Diwas in opposition to Shah's digital rally.

On one hand, Amit Shah will kickstart the poll campaign of the BJP and on the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet all the district presidents and other office-bearers of the JDU, through video conferencing on the same day to oversee the party's poll preparations.

Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that more than 20 lakh people from Bihar, stuck outside the state during the lockdown, were provided with help the state government including monetary aid. Those who came back to Bihar were also taken good care at the quarantine centres, the Bihar CM added.

Nitish Kumar had earlier held a video conference with migrant labourers returning to the state and had directed the state government officials to conduct skill tests so as to provide them with employment opportunities in the right areas.

Youth JDU members oppose Shah's rally

Janata Dal-United (JDU) youth members on Sunday also opposed Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) decision to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on June 9. The Youth JDU members clapped hands in order to oppose the move. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' in order to protest against the digital rally of the BJP which is to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the same day. Yadav has stressed that the BJP is concerned about elections at a time when the poor people are facing the wrath of Coronavirus physically and financially.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Youth JDU spokesperson Om Prakash Singh said, "People of Bihar have come to know about 15 years of misrule. Citizens here very well know about the RJD. Everyone is clapping their hands while they are beating the utensils. That's all they know, they haven't done anything to respect anyone till date."

(with inputs from ANI)