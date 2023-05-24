RJD, JDU & DMK Join List Of Oppositon Parties Skipping Parliament Inauguration By PM Modi

Politics over the inauguration of the new Parliament continues unabated. Bihar's Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) have joined the list of parties boycotting the ceremony, which is scheduled for May 28, Sunday. The list consists of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and CPI(M), who have refused to attend the event, criticising the inauguration of the new building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not President Droupadi Murmu.

Although, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Tejashwi Yadav have not issued an official statement, however, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha has confirmed to Republic that the party is skipping the inauguration ceremony. JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi has also stated that the party will stand united with the Opposition.

He said, "We are in support of the Opposition's unity as our leader Nitish Kumar is himself engrossed in uniting everyone. Also, the Opposition's huge section has raised their demand to boycott the ceremony and we stand with them. The old Parliament was filled with history as the first session was held there for the first time post-independence."

He added, "There was no need to construct the new building. I recently returned from London and there the Parliament is really old and still functioning. If democratic values are not being followed inside the building then what is the need? If President Murmu would have been the one inaugurating the building it would have been great and the tribal community would have felt proud about it."

Meanwhile, MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu's DMK government has also decided to skip the ceremony, confirmed party MP Tiruchi Siva.

The political showdown erupted when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building and not President Droupadi Murmu. Rahul Gandhi's comments were just the beginning of a barrage of attacks from the opposition.

Oppn parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration ceremony

While opposing the move, TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said that the Parliament is not just a building but an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and the foundation of Indian democracy. "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” he tweeted.

Leader of the TMC in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay told PTI that the inauguration programme should have been held either on Independence Day, or Republic Day, or on Gandhi Jayanti, and not on the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar.

AAP leader and member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to announce the decision to boycott the inaugural event as well. He wrote in Hindi, saying, “Not inviting Her Excellency the President Mrs Droupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inaugural event in protest against Modi ji not inviting Her Excellency the President.”

CPI(M) General Secretary D Raja stated that his party will also not attend the ceremony.

Congress is also likely to skip the upcoming inaugural event however, the party has not officially confirmed the decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony. Pertinently, the whole boycott event has been started by the Gandhi scion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed. The construction of the new Parliament building began two years ago and is a part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.