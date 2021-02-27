RJD Joins AIUDF-Congress To Form 'Mahagathbandhan' For Assam; Seat-sharing To Be Discussed

Collaborating with the Congress and RJD, AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday, said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be campaigning for the 'Grand alliance'. Ajmal clarified that no discussion regarding seat-sharing had taken place. The ex-Bihar Deputy CM has announced that it will naturally ally with Congress and the Left in the upcoming Assam polls. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

AIUDF-RJD-Congress' alliance

"We have met and he (Tejashwi) has assured us on helping the grand alliance. He said he will come and campaign for us. Regarding seat-sharing, we had no discussion yet. We talk about it later. Amit Shah and Modi is scared of the alliance," said Ajmal.

Earlier in the day, announcing his expansion plans, Tejashwi said, "We will contest the Assam assembly election. Assam hosts a huge number of people from UP, Bihar. Minimum 5% of voters are Hindi speaking. Those working in tea gardens are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha. We have decided to expand our party and for that, as a political party we have talked to Congress, AIUDF for an alliance."

Congress-AIUDF alliance

AIUDF has joined hands with Congress, the three Left parties - CPI-Marxist, CPI, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) and (Anchalik Gana Morcha) AGM for the upcoming polls. Terming it the grand alliance to 'save Assam', the deal was kicked off by late CM Tarun Gogoi, who had reached out to Ajmal to seal a Congress-AIUDF alliance for the 2021 elections, as per reports - his last political act. The alliance now faces the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad alliance in the upcoming polls. Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has kicked off the Congress campaign vowing that 'CAA will never be implemented', assuring to stick to the Assam accord.

Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens. Both Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have campaigned in Assam, assuring that CAA will be implemented post-COVID vaccination drive.

