RJD Jumps To Defend Congress & Priyanka Vadra; Says 'no Truth In Rana Kapoor's Statement'

Day after Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor claimed that he was 'forced' to buy a Rs 2 crore-MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in 2010, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari came out in defence of the Congress, saying that Rana Kapoor is an accused and his statement cannot be trusted.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Tiwari also said the Central government was using Rana's statement to malign the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

"It is a 12-year-old matter. There is not much truth in Rana's statement because he is accused. When an accused says something, the court does not deem it admissible until the statement is supported by evidence. The government is using this statement against Congress." the RJD leader said.

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor, who was apprehended in a money laundering case two years ago, recently told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the then Petroleum Minister Murli Deora had forced him to buy the painting for Rs 2 crores, the sale proceeds of which were utilized for the treatment of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New York.

'Rana Kapoor lured with Padma Vibhushan'

As per the charge sheet filed by the ED in a special court in Mumbai, Kapoor claimed that Deora had promised him a Padma Vibhushan award and more business in return for the purchase of the MF Hussain painting.

Quoting Kapoor, the charge sheet said, "He (Murli Deora) had even made me several calls and messages also in this regard from multiple mobile numbers. In fact, I was very much reluctant to go for this deal and I had tried also to avoid this deal several times by ignoring his calls/messages and personal meetings".

Kapoor added that he reluctantly proceeded with the transaction against his family's wishes as he could not invite enmity with the Deoras or the Gandhis.

Reacting to the development, BJP slammed the grand old party leaders for using the Padma Vibushan as 'an instrument to buy loyalty or silence.' The party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stressed that it was a matter of 'grave concern' that Congress was filled with corruption. The BJP leader asked Congress and Priyanka Gandhi to clarify whether such a painting was sold for Rs 2 crore by luring Rana Kapoor with Padma Vibhushan.