RJD Leader Calls RSS Workers 'terrorists', Defends Patna SSP's PFI Comparison

Amid the RSS-PFI row, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Jagada Nand Singh on Saturday triggered a controversy after he backed Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon's controversial statements. Speaking to reporters, Singh called RSS workers 'rioters, cowards, and mischief makers' and questioned why equating them with the Popular Front of India (PFI) was wrong.

"I am asking where is it established that they are terrorists? They are just orchestrating the drama of namaz, their own cadres are doing this. They are making them sit for offer namaz in a mall and then claiming that they are rioters. When the Patna SSP says that this institution (PFI) is like RSS, you kick him out of his job. And when the nation says that don't let RSS grow ahead, then you get agitated," claimed Jagada Nand Singh.

He added, "If an IPS officer says that RSS is a team of rioters, cowards, and mishcievemakers, he did not say this, but he equated RSS to PFI. Nitish Kumar let RSS grow. PFI like the RSS has an organization that also wants to protest their community. So why are they called rioters and terrorists? Pakistan is evoked in this entire thing (Phulwari Sharif terror module). They claim there was a telephonic conversation. RSS and Hindus were caught in all these kinds of cases. We don't accept it."

His comments came after Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon ignited a controversy over his comparison between the training procedures of PFI and RSS. "The PFI has acted like an RSS shakha where they provided physical training and also brainwashed and radicalized them. Youths were trained under the guise of physical education with an aim to spread propaganda and agenda. We have proofs of such practices", he said. He was speaking on the Patna terror module where three suspected terrorists, who were plotting to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were arrested on July 12.

PFI link in Patna terror module

The investigation has revealed that the suspected terrorists were being trained in Phulwari Sharif, 15 days ahead of the PM's visit to plot ways to target him. The Bihar Police conducted raids at the Phulwari Sharif office of the suspected terrorists, which led to their arrests. A day later, the Bihar Police raided multiple locations, including offices of the PFI after it founds links of the organization to a chilling document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India'. The organization has denied the link.

During the interrogation of accused Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a Pakistan-ISI link also emerged in the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case. Tahir confessed that Pakistan and other anti-India countries were involved in the module. Two WhatsApp groups were also found on his phone which talked about the 'Khilafat movement' in 2024 and 'direct Jihad' in 2023.