RJD Leader Makes A U-turn After Uproar Over 'Ram Mandir Built On Land Of Hatred' Remark

Jagada Nand Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief in Bihar, took a u-turn from his statement where he said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being built on “Nafrat Ki Zameen” (land of hatred). His statements went viral when he was heard saying that Lord Ram, who resides in every speck of the universe, now belongs to 'troublemakers' and will be confined within the walls of the temple. In an exclusive interview with Republic, the politician stood by his 'Ram resides in every speck' line but left out the 'land of hatred' remark saying that it wasn't his words.

When asked about his statement, which has caused a huge uproar among Hindu priests and BJP leaders, Singh reiterated, "I said Ram is omnipresent. He is present in every fleck so he is in every part of India", and insisted that he is being misinterpreted. When asked if building a temple wrong, he said, "Why should I discuss this?" and remarked, "Do not put words in my mouth".

The RJD leader's controversial remarks followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement in Tripura on January 6 where he revealed that the Ram Temple will be ready by January 1, 2024. While speaking to Republic, Singh reiterated his previous statement of being a follower of 'He Ram' instead of 'Jai Shree Ram', which he explained means following the path of Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP reacts to Singh's statement

Responding to the RJD leader's remarks, BJP's Sushil Modi demanded that the former should apologise to the people of the Hindu community and priests or else pay the price in the elections. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed Singh and said, "He is known for making controversial comments as in the past when PFI was banned, he abused and insulted Hindus and tried to defend the outfit, this is the kind of mindset they have".

"Is insulting Hindu Astha secularism? This is not a Sanyog but a vote bank Prayog and RJD leaders like Hussain Dalwai to Jagdanand Singh keep making such remarks. Action must be taken against him", he said.