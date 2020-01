Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha on Wednesday extended support to Janta Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma over his letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. In a letter to JDU chief Kumar, Varma said that he failed to understand how the party was extending its alliance beyond Bihar at a time when the BJP has "embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda" aimed at "mutilating the peace, harmony and stability" of the country.