RJD Leader Surendra Yadav Insults Martyrs, Says 'BJP Attacks Army Ahead Of Elections'

In a controversial statement, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Co-operative minister Surendra Yadav on Tuesday insulted martyrs and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacks Army ahead of polls.

Attacking BJP, the RJD leader alleged that the Army is attacked whenever elections come. He said that the saffron party will be wiped away in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "BJP will be wiped away. I accept BJP's challenge, BJP will be cleaned up. In BJP, when the election comes, at the most Army is attacked, this time it looks like a country will be attacked."

RJD leaders make contentious statements

His remarks come days after his party colleague and Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar made an anti-Hindu comment, by claiming that Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas spreads hatred.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar said, adding that these books spread hatred in society.

Earlier this month, Bihar RJD presidentJagada Nand Singh made a derogatory remark on the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He labelled Ram Janmbhoomi the "land of hatred".

"The Ram Mandir is being constructed on Nafrat Ki Zameen (land of hatred)...The Lord of Ayodhya that belonged to the poor, the people living in huts, of Tulsi, will no longer be residing in India but there will be only one imprisoned within the structure of stones," he had said.