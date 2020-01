As JD(U) organised a human chain event called Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali on Sunday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav formed another human chain in opposition to it. This comes as Yadav claimed that there was no point of making children stand out in the winter to make a chain. He added that the government should first focus on improving the leaking taps in the government offices to save water and plant trees that were cut to construct highways.