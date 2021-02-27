RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Meets Assam Congress Chief; Alliance Possible

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for assembly elections in 4 states including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Assam Congress president Ripun Bora. This meeting between the RJD leader and Ripun Bora is crucial because as of now RJD doesn't have any ground in the state and speculations are being made over the possibility of an RJD-Congress alliance in Assam.

READ | Congress Stood Up By Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao Over 'open Debate' Dare; Hits Out

Sources informed Republic Media Network that an important meeting between Tejashwi Yadav and Congress-AIUDF grand alliance is scheduled on Saturday, 27th February. Not only this, but the RJD leader is also expected to visit Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers.

Model code of conduct comes into force in Assam

Ahead of Assam polls, political posters from public properties and government establishments were removed on Friday as the model code of conduct came into force. Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kamrup-Metro, Assam Lakshya Jyoti Das said, "As soon as Election Commission notified the dates for polls today, the model code of conduct came into effect. We are removing the political posters and banners from all public places and government buildings."

READ | Congress' Venugopal Attempts To Undo Rahul Gandhi's 'north-south' Remarks; Blames BJP

Assam Assembly elections

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

READ | Congress Echoes Mamata Banerjee; Questions Lengthy Polls In West Bengal & Assam

With only weeks left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high voltage election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state on Thursday where he also held several rounds of meetings with the state BJP leaders and office-bearers, and also addressed a rally in Guwahati. The Prime Minister had been there just a few days earlier. The Congress has allied with the AIUDF in the state.

READ | Cong, Allies Will Win Over 100 Seats In Assam Polls: Baghel