RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Jibe At Nitish Kumar Govt; Calls It 'trouble-engine'

Leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the state government and termed it a ‘trouble-engine government’. Speaking at the ‘Sampoorna Kranti Diwas’ (Total Revolution), Yadav raised the issues of rising inflation and unemployment and said that the people are not happy with the Nitish Kumar-led regime. He accused the National Democratic Front (NDA) government of being inactive in the state.

“Some people say it is a double-engine government in Bihar. But it's a trouble-engine government,” Tejashwi Yadav said. Speaking at Sampoorna Kranti Diwas in Patna, he stated that the public was unhappy with the rule. “Inflation is high, farmers are in distress. No one talks about labourers, unemployment,” the RJD leader said. Yadav accused the NDA government of pushing the state into unemployment and said that no work is being done by any department of the government. “They are just sowing poison in the society," the LoP said.

'India headed towards civil war under BJP': Lalu Yadav

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD national president, Lalu Prasad Yadav also launched fresh salvos on the BJP led-government in the Centre and said that the nation is heading towards civil war. Addressing RJD's grand alliance representative conference on ‘Sampoorna Kranti Diwas’ virtually, Lalu Yadav said, "Jay Prakash Narayan taught us about Sampooran Kranti. Total revolution. He defined it by saying that we need to bring the last man to the mainstream.”

“Under him, youths, students and democratic parties fought against the dictatorship. Today the situation is the same. Dictatorship is on rising. I have said multiple times that the way the BJP is working, the country is heading towards civil war. We need to fight against inflation, unemployment and corruption. I appeal to everyone who is present at the conference that we need to come together and fight and I am assured that we will win," Yadav said.

Manjhi complains of 'suffocation' in NDA

In a development, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday spoke out against the NDA regime and said that being a junior partner of the BJP and the JD(U) was causing “suffocation”. Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha has four MLAs in the 243-strong assembly. He went on to state that he regretted having stepped down in 2015, less than a year after being sworn in as CM. However, NDA leaders dismissed the statement calling it “yet another tantrum" thrown by the party leader.

