RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Demonstration In Patna To Protest Against New Farm Laws

As the farmers' protest against the agricultural bills continues, the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar on Friday said that it will take out a demonstration in Patna on Saturday in protest against the agriculture bills. Stating that these newly passed farm laws have triggered massive protests in northern parts of the country, RJD party chief Jagadanand Singh made the announcement at a press conference in presence of the leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. Jagadanand Singh said that the protest will be held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

RJD party chief Jagadanand Singh said, "The dharna will be held at Gandhi Maidan, in front of the statue of the Mahatma whose vision is under attack from the proposed legislation which intends to give a leeway to big private players in the agriculture sector".

Tejashwi Yadav to hold protest against farm laws

While addressing the press conference, Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the state farmers to lend their support to the ongoing stir. Slamming Nitish Kumar-led Bihar state government, the leader of the opposition said that Bihar's agriculture has been under stress because of the Nitish Kumar government's decade-old move of scrapping APMC mandis and authorising PACS (primary agriculture credit societies) for procurement.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "It needs to be realised that the government in the state has been brazen in violating the interests of farmers. The new system has put them at a clear disadvantage. And the chief minister's party has shown its priorities by supporting the contentious bills in Parliament."

Mocking former deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who is set to enter the Rajya Sabha, the RJD leader said that Sushil Kumar Modi will raise doubts over the intent of the agitating farmers. "If needed the intent is doubtful, he should tell us why is his party's government holding talks with the agitators," he added. Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his anguish over the 'obstinacy' shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government in coming out with a written assurance that MSP will remain protected, even after the farm laws were passed by the parliament.

The opposition leader said, "Pressure is mounting. The Akali Dal which has been the BJP's oldest ally, quit the NDA and its minister Harsimrat Kaur gave up her post in protest against the bills. Parkash Singh Badal has returned his 'Padma Vibhushan'. But, the government seems unmoved."

Speaking further, RJP leader said that he, along with others, had hit the streets in protest against the bills way back on September 25. He also mentioned that he was present in the protest and was driving a tractor as part of the procession. Tejashwi Yadav added that his party's poll plank during the assembly elections was 'padhai' (education), 'kamai' (employment), 'dawaai' (healthcare) and 'sinchaai' (irrigation). 'Concern for the agricultural class was implicit,' he added.

(With PTI inputs)