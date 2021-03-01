RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Mamata Banerjee, May Discuss Seat-sharing Ahead Of Polls

Bihar’s leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Kolkata on Sunday is set to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Keen on allying with "like-minded" parties in West Bengal for the upcoming assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi is expected to initiate talks on a possible seat-sharing arrangement with the ruling TMC. The meetings will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Kalighat, Kolkata on Monday evening.

A delegation of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, led by senior party leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak, has already held talks with TMC leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew, and senior party leader.

READ | RJD Joins AIUDF-Congress To Form 'Mahagathbandhan' For Assam; Seat-sharing To Be Discussed

The Rashtriya Janata Dal is reportedly looking to contest for around a dozen seats in West Bengal, where there is a sizeable population from Bihar. The party may primarily field candidates in the assembly constituencies of Asansol, Howrah and central Kolkata.

Tejashwi Yadav is also scheduled to meet senior TMC leader and urban development minister Firhad Hakim to discuss the upcoming Bengal elections, which will be held in eight phases starting March 27.

READ | Congress-Left-ISF Kick-Off Bengal Campaign With Brigade Rally; Vows To Defeat Modi, Mamata

RJD joins hands with AIUDF-Congress in Assam

In Assam, the RJD has already announced its plans to contest the assembly polls in coalition with the Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

Announcing his expansion plans on his visit to the state on Saturday, Tejashwi said, "We will contest the Assam assembly election. Assam hosts a huge number of people from UP, Bihar. Minimum 5% of voters are Hindi speaking. Those working in tea gardens are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha. We have decided to expand our party and for that, as a political party we have talked to Congress, AIUDF for an alliance."

Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1, and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

READ | Grand Alliance To Decide CM Candidate For Assam After Polls

READ | Mamata Will Join Hands With BJP In Case Of Hung Assembly In Bengal, Claims CPM's Yechury