RJD Leader Vijendra Yadav Shot Dead In Bihar's Rohtas, Probe Launched To Arrest Culprits

Karghar PACS President and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Vijendra Yadav was shot dead on Sunday, September 4, near Nimdihara Road of Karghar in Bihar's Rohtas district.

According to sources, Vijendra Yadav was going for farm-related work when six bike-riding miscreants opened fire at him, in which two bullets hit the RJD leader.

Old enmity is said to be the alleged reason behind the murder. According to police, "One bullet has hit the head and one in the neck, due to which he died on the spot. The police took the body to the police station."

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. While a probe has been launched, the police noted Vijendra Yadav was also attacked previously, where he narrowly escaped.

Following the murder, angry villagers blocked the Sasaram Kochas road. Shops in Kargahar Bazar were also closed. They demanded the arrest of those involved in the episode at the earliest and the intervention of senior police officials.

In May this year, a student leader of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's party was shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj. Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was said to be close to Yadav, was returning home after attending a function when he was attacked.

In 2019, former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew Yusuf was shot dead in Siwan. In the same year, another party leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead in broad daylight outside his house in Kalyanpur.