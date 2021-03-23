RJD Marches On Bihar Assembly Against NDA's Laws & Policies; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Detained

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021 on Tuesday. After the RJD protestors turned unruly and pelted stones on police officials, police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav led the RJD march and were later detained. The party workers smashed the police barricade and threw stones at the police personnel. In the process, some police officers suffered injuries.

Violence erupts during RDJ march in Patna

The march led by the RJD leaders was a part of the party's 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' programme. The RJD has called for a state-wide protest against unemployment, inflation, fuel prices, and the problems that the people of Bihar are facing as a result of the pandemic. The RJD march began near the Gandhi Maidan at the JP roundabout. The march was planned to follow the pre-determined route, according to which the protestors targetted to reach the Income-Tax chauraha through Dak Bangla Chowk. The RJD decided to march from Income-Tax Chowk Chauraha to R Block and then to Vidhan Sabha.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had announced a protest march to be led by him along with RJD supporters against the rising crime graph and the promises made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) (promises of providing 19 lakh job opportunities). Tejashwi has continued to take on the government ever since he lost the elections to Nitish Kumar. He has been very aggressive during the Vidhan Sabha as well, and it is a result of which the party had planned a protest march.

Police lathicharge, detain RJD workers

"The law which is being brought by the state government is very wrong. If it is passed then today will be a dark day for Bihar," ANI quoted RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan as saying.

Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap have been detained by the police. Earlier in the day, the police detained several other party workers for pelting stones and thrashing barricades.

(Picture Credit: ANI/Twitter)