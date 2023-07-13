RJD Minister Jitendra Rai Lauds Lathicharge On Bihar BJP Workers, Calls It 'revenge'

As Bihar witnessed a high-voltage drama and brutal police crackdown was unleashed on the protesters on the streets of Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai on Thursday praised the lathicharge on BJP workers stating that it was revenge by Tejashwi Yadav. The saffron party leaders faced a forceful lathicharge and water cannons from security personnel during a 'Vidhan Sabha March' which was aimed to highlight the Mahagathbandhan government's mishandling of teacher postings in the state as well as the land-for-jobs scam.

Bihar Minister praises lathicharge on BJP workers

The RJD minister responded to the incident and connected it with RJD's 2021 protest which was carried against the then Nitsih Kumar-led state government regarding unemployment, education, health and law and order situation. The RJD workers who were staging the demonstrations were lathicharged and the now Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav along with others were arrested.

In a Facebook post, Jitendra Kumar Rai wrote in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "That was the day when our people were lathi-charged. Our honourable Netaji Tejashwi Yadav stated that when RJD will come into power then we will give them answers. Today was the day when the long pending accounts were settled. Our leader cares for his people and doesn't fail to execute his emotions. We are here today all because of you and we will take revenge for the attack that happened on you".

Bihar Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav reacted to the incident and stated that during our rule, we will give 10 lakh jobs but when will they (Centre) answer for 2 crore jobs and inflation. The RJD leader was talking to the media over Bihar Police’s lathicharge on BJP workers who had been protesting over a number of issues including posting of teachers in the State.

Tejashwi Yadav also attacked the Centre as he said, “These people are asking for 10 lakh jobs, so tell me, which is the state in the country where more than 3 lakh advertisements have been issued for government jobs".

The JD(U)-RJD coalition was denounced by BJP MLAs today in a protest over a number of problems, including the land-for-jobs scam and the issue of the posting of teachers in Bihar. After the protest, the BJP workers were dispersed by the Bihar police using water cannons and lathi charges. Lathicharges by Bihar Police resulted in the death of a BJP party member. Vijay Sinha, the general secretary of the Jehnabad District, passed away while travelling to the hospital to get treatment for the severe injuries he sustained during the baton charge.

After receiving reports from the scene, Republic Media Network's cameras captured pictures showing police dragging protesting leaders away and hitting everyone who came to support them. Bihar LoP and state BJP chief, Samrat Choudhary, said that the BJP is observing this day as a black day and it will fight against Nitish Kumar.