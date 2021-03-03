RJD MLA Refuses To Get Vaccinated Without 'consulting Doctors'; Says "Won't Believe BJP"

Vaccine politics reared its ugly head again as RJD MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday, said that he would get vaccinated after taking the opinion of 'specialists'. Lashing out at PM Modi, he said that they (RJD) do not copy anyone as the 'BJP was filled with bluffers'. Several politicians like Trinamool's Shantanu Sen, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had slammed the PM's inoculation, calling it poll tactics.

TMC MP politicises PM Modi's vaccination; says 'Publicity defeats Medical science'

RJD MLA indulges in vaccine politics

"We will take the vaccine only after taking the opinion of specialist doctors and we won't do anything in haste. This party is full of bluffers and Jumlas." When informed that both PM and Bihar CM have been inoculated, he said, "PM daily wears suit worth Rs 50 lakh, so should we also wear them? We don't look and copy any actions. We do all work only after proper consultation. Whatever is the suspicion, you will know it," said Virendra.

In retaliation, BLP MLA Nitin Naveen said, "The party which does not trust its own people, trust has to be brought from inside. The Indian vaccine which has been demanded by 22-24 countries and has been recognized by UN, they are opposing. They are just Modi opposers, so they will oppose anything. It is unfortunate that they are misleading the people."

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in Phase 3 trials conducted on 25k subjects

PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine

Kicking off phase-2 of India's COVID vaccination programme, Prime Minister Modi received his first jab of the vaccine on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Sporting an Assamese Gamcha, PM Modi sent a political signal to poll-bound states, getting jabbed by nurses- Sister Niveda & sister Rosamma hailing from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu respectively. After the jab, he appealed to all those citizens eligible for the jab to get vaccinated. Following him, most cabinet ministers - Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Hardeep Singh Puri, S Jaishankar have taken their jabs. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too have taken their jabs apart from several state CMs.

As PM Modi gets 1st COVAXIN jab; here's all you must know about the Bharat Biotech vaccine

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on the CO-WIN website, which went live at 9:00 AM, March 1. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

Ramesh Jarkiholi reportedly offers resignation amid probe over alleged sex-CD scandal