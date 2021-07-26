RJD MLAs Reach Bihar Assembly In Helmets With First-aid Kits; Recall Police Thrashing

As Bihar's Monsoon Session begins, RJD MLAs on Monday, reached the Assembly wearing helmets and carrying first aid kits in preparation for 'lynching' inside the House. Speaking to media outside the Patna Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav sought a debate on the thrashing of MLAs inside the Assembly. Wearing black masks in protest, Yadav claimed that RJD sought peaceful functioning of the Assembly.

Bihar: Opposition MLAs reach the Assembly in helmets

"Everyone knows what happened on March 23 - the temple of democracy was insulted. To keep maintain the peaceful functioning of the Assembly is what everyone seeks. They thrashed us with police. We demand a debate on this and have informed the Leader the same," said Tejashwi.

"On March 23, (CM) Nitish Kumar called goons to lynch us inside the Assembly. Suspension of policemen isn't a punishment," says RJD MLA Satish Kumar pic.twitter.com/D4gPLZWpc0 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Tejashwi writes to Speaker

On July 15, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha stating that the MLAs were scared to re-enter the House. Stating that all Opposition MLAs had sought a guarantee for security while in the Assembly, he urged the Speaker to take action against the police officers who threw out the MLAs. He questioned on whose orders did the police thrash MLAs and why were they deployed in such large numbers. Two policemen have been suspended for the incident after a probe, as per the reports.

Opposition MLAs thrashed

On March 23, clashes broke out in the Bihar Assembly when the Opposition MLAs were protesting against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, which was tabled in the Assembly, by climbing podiums, throwing furniture and tearing papers. Several Opposition legislators, including RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh, Anita Devi and CPM legislator Satyendra Yadav, were injured in this incident as MLAs held the Speaker Vijay Kumar Singa hostage inside his chamber by blocking his exit. Women MLAs of the Opposition sitting outside the Speaker’s chamber were forcefully carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel, as per visuals shared by Tejashwi Yadav.