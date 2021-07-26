RJD MLAs Wear Helmets, Black Masks On Day 1 Of Monsoon Assembly Session

On the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, July 26, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs arrived at the Bihar Assembly wearing helmets and black face masks in a symbolic gesture aimed at putting the Nitish Kumar government on the spot over the violence that occurred in the House roughly four months ago.

The MLAs stated they were "scared" because "this government could get us beaten up at whim," referring to the March 23 event in which police officers were brought into the House, after the Speaker was held hostage in a desperate attempt to thwart the passage of a contentious bill.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated, "When MLAs, opposition don't get respect & are not allowed to raise issues, how will democracy survive? SC had said there is no rule of law, but rule of police in Bihar. We've asked permission from Speaker to raise 2 proposals tomorrow & he agreed."

He noted, "On Lohia Jayanti, we saw a black day in the temple of democracy (Assembly). Oppn wants Assembly session to run peacefully. We've been raising issues for benefit of public. If opposition protests, would you get them beaten by police in temple of democracy?"

"Nothing less than an apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would do. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav is also going to move a motion to this effect before the House,” RJD MLA and the party’s chief State spokesperson Bhai Virendra told reporters.

On the floor of the House, Tejashwi Yadav and MLAs of his party continued wearing black masks while Satish Kumar, who represents Makhdumpur in Jehanabad district, left everyone amused with his reluctance to take off the helmet.

Tejashwi Yadav questions law & order in Bihar

A bill brought in by the government during the budget session, aimed at giving more teeth to the Special Armed Police, was called "draconian" by the opposition which finally staged a walkout when the legislation was passed through voice vote.

Nonetheless, the police action, in which many legislators sustained injuries and some female MLAs were also humiliated, has left the opposition embittered. Two police personnel have been suspended for having gone overboard, though Leader of Opposition Yadav has termed the action as an "eyewash", asserting that a handful was being made scapegoats for an incident that involved many, including some senior officials and legislators belonging to the ruling dispensation.

Proceedings of the House were adjourned till July 27 after obituary references. The five-day session will continue till Friday, July 30.

