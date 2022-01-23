As India awaits the inaugural of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 'hologram' statue, RJD on Sunday, took a dig at the Centre over the new statue. As Congress spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Sappal pointed out that a grand Netaji statue was currently in place near Prime Minister's Office, RJD mocked the PM claiming 'he will merge it with Netaji statue at India gate'. The dig was in reference to the recent 'merger' of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial.

RJD: 'He will merge both Netaji statues'

चुप रहिए! 🤫



कहीं आलमपनाह ने सुन लिया तो इस प्रतिमा को इंडिया गेट पर लगने वाली #नेताजी_सुभाष_चन्द्र_बोस की प्रतिमा से 'merge' कर देंगे!



वन नेशन, वन 'ज्योति'

के बाद

एक राष्ट्र, एक प्रतिमा

का नारा गढ़ देंगे! https://t.co/QUk49VwwQu — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) January 23, 2022

PM Modi to unveil Netaji 'hologram'

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi announced that a grand statue of Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, commemorating him on his 125th birth anniversary. Till the granite statue is completed, a 28 feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there - which will be unveiled on 23rd January - marking Netaji's birth anniversary. The 25-feet high granite statue would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had stood.

The Bose 'hologram' statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector, which will display a 3D image of Netaji - 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width. An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors. Centre has also extended Republic Day celebrations from January 23-29 this year, to include the Azad Hind Fauj chief's 125th birth anniversary.

Previously in January 2021, Government of India announced that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year will be observed as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre also formed a high-level committee headed by Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. It said that the move was to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.

BJP & Netaji

In 2015, the Modi government declassified 33 files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, with digital copies of 100 files being released by PM Narendra Modi in January 2016. In 2018, PM Modi visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands and joined the programme to mark 75th anniversary of hoisting Tricolour by Netaji Bose - renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep. Recently, in January 2019, a Netaji museum was inaugurated by PM Modi at Red Fort, New Delhi. The Modi government had also inculcated 4 INA veterans in its Republic Day parade in 2019- marking a first.

