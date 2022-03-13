RJD Mocks Congress Party's 'Retweet Politics' Over Its Petty Attempt To Troll Raman Singh

Having faced a drubbing in assembly elections in five states, Congress has now resorted to mocking the winners, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party, on social media. Taking to microblogging platform Twitter, the party reposted a video of Raman Singh, in which the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh can be heard congratulating Yogi Adityanath 'on behalf of three and a half crore people' of the state for his thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh.

In response to Singh's statement, the grand old party wrote, "Raman Singh, who has congratulated on behalf of three and a half crore people, has got a total of 150 Retweet."

पौने तीन करोड़ जनता की तरफ से बधाई देने वाले रमन सिंह को कुल 150 Retweet मिले हैं।😂 https://t.co/tqVlVWnUTQ — INC Chhattisgarh (@INCChhattisgarh) March 12, 2022

'And they compare RJD to Congress'

Sharing Congress' Tweet, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) wrote, 'Some particular species of creature used to compare this handle to our handle?' The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party highlighted how, unlike Congress, the RJD never indulged in what it referred to as the 'politics of retweeting.'

Confined with two seats, Congress failed to restrain BJP in Uttar Pradesh as the latter won 255 seats in the 403-seat assembly. Besides Uttar Pradesh, the party displayed an abysmal performance in Punjab, where it was reduced to a mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in the state by winning 92 seats. The results were no different in Goa, Manipur and Uttarkhand where the grand old party bagged 11 seats, 5 seats and 19 seats respectively.

In view of the same, Congress convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday. The meeting had in attendance extended CWC, which has 68 members including the in–charges of Manipur, Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The meeting that began at 4 PM lasted long and on conclusion, it was decided to retain Sonia Gandhi as the party president despite pleas for change in leadership.