RJD Mocks Nitish's Response To JD(U) MLAs Joining BJP In Arunachal, Draws Srijan Scam Link

RJD took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his mild response to 6 JD(U) MLAs shifting allegiance to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Kumar said, "We have JD(U)'s national council meeting in Patna on 26th and 27th December. They (6 MLAs) have parted ways. We will discuss this in the meeting".

Describing the Bihar CM as the "country's most cowardly, weak, helpless, jobless. selfish, power-hungry and U-turn politician", RJD contended that it was unreasonable to expect him to take a stand against BJP. According to the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party, the JD(U) president will continue to remain silent owing to the fear of action in the Srijan scam. This case refers to the illegal transfer of government funds to the account of Srijan, an NGO for women's development. Taking another jibe at Kumar, RJD reminded him that JD(U) is the third-largest party in Bihar.

BJP's tally in Arunachal swells

In a major blow to JD(U), 6 of its 7 MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh- Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku joined BJP. Earlier, these legislators had elected Talem Taboh as the new Legislature party leader without the knowledge of senior JD(U) leaders. On November 26, the Nitish Kumar-led party had suspended Siongju, Kharma and Taku for "anti-party activities". Kardo Nyigyor, the People's Party of Arunachal MLA also jumped ship to join BJP. With this development, the ruling BJP's tally swelled to 48 in the 60-member AP Assembly while Congress and NPP have 4 MLAs each.

JD(U)'s reduced clout

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP, who lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and targeted Nitish Kumar throughout the election campaign, is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

