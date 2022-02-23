RJD MP Attacks Centre For Holding Oppn Responsible For Terrorism; 'Democracy Gets Hurt'

Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha attacked BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, saying that holding opposition parties responsible for terrorism and helping terrorists is not right. The RJD leader stated that it hurts the process of democracy. The RJD MP was referring to the attacks of BJP leaders during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. BJP leaders have slammed their counterpart, Samajwadi Party (SP), and alleged that the previous government in UP (Akhilesh Yadav-led SP) was responsible for various crimes including riots. PM Narendra Modi had also said that the Samajwadi Party 'showers love' on terrorists and that is the reason why they are quiet about the Ahemdabad 2008 bomb blast verdict.

Reacting to this, the RJD MP from Bihar said, "This kind of language is not expected from the Prime Minister. They also know the truth. There is no difference of opinion among the parties on the issue of national security. At least no one in the Opposition calls Godse a patriot. Godse (who was responsible for killing Mahatma Gandhi) was the first terrorist and not of the country. What did you think about employment, what did you do on the dead bodies floating in the COVID-19 pandemic? There is no election of the Prime Minister. Democracy gets hurt if such a thing is said in state elections."

The RJD MP tried to advise the ruling party at the Centre about their responsibilities. RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that elections should be fought on fundamental priorities and not on the topic of hate. He added that he feels that the current election campaign is 'full of poison'.

The member of Rajya Sabha further said, "Whenever there is an election, the first expectation is that the election should be peaceful. This time, the election campaigns have not been peaceful. We have seen so much hate, so much poison in the election campaigns. This is not a good sign for our democracy. In the coming three phases, people will decide that the election should be on fundamental priorities."

Uttar Pradesh elections

On Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. The voter turnout was 57.45% as of 5 PM in phase 4 of UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The results of all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Image: PTI