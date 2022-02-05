RJD MP Manoj Jha Accuses BJP For 'cult Icon Rise', Add 'Prez Didn't Raise India's Issues'

In his 'Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address', RJD MP Manoj Jha, hit out at President Kovind for not highlighting issues plaguing India. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he slammed BJP for dragging Pakistan into its election campaign instead of issues like poverty and unemployment. Jha also responded to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue being installed at India gate, stating 'Keep him in your hearts'.

Jha: "Threat to democracy is hero worship"

"The Presidential address did not express concerns on issues plaguing India. In 1952, we fought elections on issues like unemployment, education and what are we fighting elections today for? In Pakistan, elections are not fought in India's name, but we fight elections on Pakistan's name. Jinnah must be thinking, what I failed to achieve in life has been achieved by BJP in death," said Jha.

Slamming the growing cult status of politicians, he slammed the BJP for attempting to alter history, saying 'You will remain in the footnotes'. With multiple statues being unveiled of leaders, Jha quoted Dr Ambedkar saying ' If a leader becomes a cult, democracy is destroyed'. He pointed out how the NDA govt of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's era has now been reduced to the Modi govt.

"History is witness to the fact that whenever one tries to alter history, he goes to the footnotes of history. But history has not changed," he said adding, "Biggest threat to democracy is hero worship. But what did we do? Your govt was NDA govt in the beginning, now it is Modi govt. If a leader becomes a cult, first the internal democracy is destroyed, then democracy everywhere is destroyed. Everybody will suffer."

Lashing out at the Centre's indifference towards Bihar, he lamented that the poor state had not been accorded special status, caste census for so long. He warned, 'If Bihar does not progress, India won't'. He also slammed the Bihar govt for attacking students who had protested against the RRB NTPC exams.

"One India, Great India, he says. Is Bihar a part of this? Or did you just take 39 MPs from Bihar and now the work of Bihar is over? Now Bihar is burning. Since Lalu Yadav's regime, Bihar has been asking for special status. Bihar CM, LoP and all party heads in Bihar have pleaded with PM Modi to give Bihar special status. If Bihar does not progress, India will not," he said.