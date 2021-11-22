RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges PM Modi To Consider Other Demands Of Farmers, Repeal CAA & NRC

After the Centre decided to repeal the three farm laws, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Member of Parliament Manoj Jha on Monday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "consider" the other demands of the farmers "sympathetically" and repeal the CAA and NRC. Commenting on the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws, the RJD leader said, "Is there any demand of farmer organisations which the Prime Minister and his team should not consider sympathetically?"

He said that PM Modi had to be resolute to withdraw the farm laws after coming under pressure from the public. "It was under public pressure that PM Modi decided to withdraw the farm laws. What will those ministers say who had held press conferences at 80 places about their benefits. What do they say now?" Manoj Jha said. "The Centre should also repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 19, announced that the Centre would officially repeal the three Central farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The Union Cabinet is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three farm laws for approval on November 24, government sources said.

AIMIM calls to hit streets if CAA, NRC not repealed

Earlier on Sunday, All India Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi too challenged the Centre and said that people would hit the streets if the government fails to withdraw the CAA and NRC soon.

Addressing a public meeting at Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Owaisi warned the Centre that protestors would "take streets and turn it into Delhi's Shaheen Bagh".

"CAA is against the constitution of India. If the Central government fails to withdraw the law, we will reach out on the streets, and another Shaheen Bagh will come up here," he had said.

Delhi's Shaheen Bagh was the locus of the agitation that sought the repeal of the CAA and NRC during the pre-COVID times. The site witnessed the gathering of numerous people demanding the repeal of the CAA and NRC. The Delhi Police dismantled the stage after the COVID-induced lockdown was imposed early in 2020.

On Saturday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind National President Maulana Arshad Madani had said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was "concerned" with Nationality and should also be repealed; otherwise, the Muslim community will have to bear the burnt.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI