RJD Neta Bats For Rahul Gandhi As Party Chief, 'only Leader Running Cong Round The Clock'

In a major development, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav has now backed Rahul Gandhi for the president post of the Congress party. Batting for Gandhi, Yadav said that he was the only leader ‘working round the clock’ for the party. Yadav’s backing of the Congress leader came after the two met for the first time since Yadav merged the Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD) party with RJD.

Rahul Gandhi met RJD leader Sharad Yadav at the latter’s residence in the national capital on Friday. Following the meeting, Yadav backed Gandhi to take up Congress’ top seat. Replying to a query on whether Rahul should be appointed as the Congress chief, Yadav said, “Why not? If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi.”

“I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done” Yadav told reporters while the Congress leader standing by his side. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi responded to the comment by saying, “We’ll see about it.” He further noted that he was happy meeting Yadav.

“Sharad Yadav had fallen ill and had not been keeping well for a long time. I am very happy that he is fighting fit and you can see that he is smiling. I feel good about it. He has taught me a lot about politics,” the Congress scion said after the meeting. Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP during the meeting and said that the “country is in a very bad situation”.

CWC reposed faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

Earlier last month, the Congress Working Committee had met poll drubbing in the five-state polls. During the meeting, the CWC reposed its faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her to lead from the front. While Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC. Moreover, leaders had also voiced the party members' wishes for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again. Following this, it was informed that interim president Sonia Gandhi will remain in post until the election for the post of the party is held later this year.

Image: ANI