RJD Neta Insults Tendulkar For Backing Govt Over Farm Laws; 'Kisan Doesn't Know Twitter'

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on Friday hit out at former India cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar who urged for unity in the country after some international celebrities, namely Rihanna called attention to the plight of the agitating farmers on social media. Tiwari said that the government fielded people like Sachin Tendulkar to counter Greta Thunberg or Rihanna, adding that the farmers do not even know who these people are.

'An insult to Bharat Ratna'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said, "Farmers do not understand Twitter. This Twitter politics has started recently and everyone is doing it. Farmers living in villages have no information about Twitter. They do not know anything about Greta Thunberg or that singer (Rihanna) and against them, you have fielded Sachin Tendulkar."

"He is a Bharat Ratna but he keeps doing advertisements. He is a model. This is an insult to Bharat Ratna to give such prestigious award to people like Sachin Tendulkar. By making these people speak, do they want that the world turns a blind eye on the issue? The world is moving forward, such things won't work anymore," he added.

Delhi Police register FIR on farmers' protest 'toolkit'

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the "pro-Khalistan" creators of a "toolkit", which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest, alleging it aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Asked whether the FIR has been registered against Thunberg, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said nobody has been named in the case. The case against unnamed persons have been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said, according to news agency PTI.

The senior Delhi Police officer said the initial investigation has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group, named 'Poetic Justice Foundation'. He said considering the unfolding of events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, it has revealed "copycat execution" of the action plan mentioned in the 'toolkit' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India."

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

