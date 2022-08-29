RJD On Bihar Govt Withdrawing Consent To CBI: 'Unanimous Decision Due To Misuse Of Agency'

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues with its probe into the Land-for-Job scam, Republic has learnt that the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar is planning to withdraw its consent to the agency. Speaking to the media, Shivanand Tiwari, the Vice President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which along with Janata Dal-United (JDU), Congress and Left parties constitute the alliance, confirmed that the decision to withdraw the consent was taken unanimously, keeping in mind how the CBI was being 'misused'.

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Section (6) of the DSPE Act, that states, "Nothing contained in Section 5 shall be deemed to enable any member of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction in any area in a state, not being a Union territory or railway area, without the consent of the Government of that State."

'CBI being misused'

"A meeting of Mahagathbandhan leaders was convened yesterday (August 28) and it was unanimously decided that the way CBI is being misused, Bihar government should withdraw its consent for investigations by the CBI as per the rules framed by the Delhi police act in 1946. A memorandum to this effect will be soon sent by all parties to the Bihar government and thereafter, Bihar will become the 10th state to put sanctions on CBI," Tiwari said.

Pertinently, Mizoram, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, Punjab and Meghalaya have withdrawn or not given general consent to the CBI to investigate cases. Maharashtra government, however, is mulling giving consent.

'CBI, ED & IT- 3 Jamais of Centre'

The decision of the withdrawal of consent comes less than a week after the CBI carried out raids at the premises of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad in connection with the Land-for-Job scam.

In the Bihar Assembly thereafter, Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, had said that his father and former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who made 'loss-making Railways profitable' is facing charges, and but there are no charges against those 'selling it off'. The RJD leader said, "When I go abroad, on my honeymoon, they issue a lookout notice against me. But Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Mehul Choksi had no lookout notice against them...They took away lakhs and crores of Rupees and ran away...Why don't you take their name? Where are they?"