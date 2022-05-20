After CBI registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti and started raiding over 15 locations across India including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioned the raids and said that this is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice.

Speaking to reporters one of the RJD leaders said, "There is some procedure regarding raids. But how and why these raids are being conducted, you all can see. Those who are running the government are doing everything for power. They are suppressing the opposition, hurting communal sentiments. They want to do such things before the elections so that they can do polarisation and win." He further added that CBI raids are nothing but an attempt to muzzle a strong voice.

Mukesh Raushan, another RJD leader who is also an MLA from Bihar's Mahua, also questioned the CBI raids and said, "Power is being misused. We came to know that from the morning the CBI team is here. Many scams have happened in Bihar but no investigation is being carried out on them. Then why this investigation? If the person (Lalu Yadav) is not in politics for the last 17 years then what kind of raid is it? There are people scared of the popularity of Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav and that's why they are misusing their power. There is no one here (in Patna). Lalu Ji is getting treatment in Delhi and Tejashwi Ji is out. Such raids are not acceptable."

CBI registers fresh corruption case against Lalu Yadav, Misa Bharti

The CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against the RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti. Raids are underway at over 15 locations across India including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. As per sources, the CBI lodged an FIR only after a Preliminary inquiry was completed. While Lalu Yadav has been relatively inactive in politics owing to health reasons, Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP at present. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power.

Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways, sources added. The land-for-jobs scam purportedly took place when he was the Railways Minister. After news about the raids became public, the former Bihar CM's supporters started protesting outside his residence in Patna.