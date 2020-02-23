RJD Releases 'Lalu Chalisa', Book Inspired By Lalu Prasad Yadav's Life

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) General Secretary Vinod Kumar Singh on Saturday released a booklet called 'Shri Lalu Chalisa' outside the RIMS hospital where Lalu Prasad Yadav is admitted in Ranchi. Along with Singh other RJD supporters were also present during the launch of the booklet.

During the release of the book, the party supporters shouted slogans in support of Lalu Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi. This book has been written by Abhishek Singh Yadav, a supporter of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The booklet was released by Jharkhand RJD state president Abhay Kumar Singh and general secretary Vinod Singh with supporters standing outside the ward of RIMS hospital.

'Lalu Chalisa'

Singh said that the booklet was influenced by Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has worked extensively to provide equal status to the backward class people. This booklet will be distributed throughout Jharkhand and Bihar, he said.

Speaking to the media, RJD state president Abhay Kumar Singh said, "This booklet is based on the life of Lalu Yadav. Just like when people chant the name of 'Bajrangbali', they find solace from their fears, similarly all political parties fear the name of Lalu Yadav. The Centre also fears whenever Lalu Prasad Yadav's name is pronounced."

Earlier on February 15, doctors treating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav at RIMS hospital Ranchi had advised the RJD chief for a full check-up and second opinion in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Doctors also said that there is not much improvement in his health as he is suffering from multiple serious ailments. Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving a sentence in the fodder scam case.

According to RIMS, a medical board will be formed to examine the RJD chief's health and decide on the further course of action if he should be referred to a hospital in Delhi. During an interaction with the media, one of the doctors who is closely monitoring his health said that Lalu is a diabetic and also has heart ailments and his kidney is functioning only 50 percent.

