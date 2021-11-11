RJD Says Bihar Is Run By 'liquor Mafias'; Dubs Spurious Alcohol Deaths As 'murders'

As 32 died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday alleged that the Bihar government has been captured by the liquor mafias. Speaking to the media, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha termed the recent deaths in the state due to consumption of spurious liquor as 'murders'.

"From the police station to the upper-most level, a liquor mafia is running the state. The Bihar government has been captured by the liquor mafia. That is why I no longer consider deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor as deaths, they are murders, Manoj Jha said.

RJD leader further added, "The Chief Minister says that a review meeting will be done but when will it be done? How many more lives are going to be lost?"

The estimated official toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious liquor has risen to 32. A total of 15 people died in Bettiah, 13 in Gopalganj and 4 in Samastipur due to consumption of spurious alcohol, as per officials.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for a review meeting over Hooch tragedy

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a second high-level meeting on November 16 to deliberate further on the hooch tragedy and the liquor ban that exists in the state since 2016. The meeting is scheduled to take place exactly 10 days after the first meeting was held.

After the first meeting, a statement was issued by the Bihar state government, which read, "Bihar Chief Minister condemning the recent incident has given strict instructions to the officials. For all those officials who are involved in derailing the liquor ban in Bihar, the Chief Minister has given orders to trace them down and take strict actions against all of them. In no case, any of the people involved should escape."

"Prohibition Excise & Registration Department, as well as the police, should conduct a meeting every day and discuss the issues involving Prohibition. In the past few days, wherever incidents have been reported, an in-depth investigation should be conducted and those found guilty should be subjected to trial," the statement further said.

In the hooch tragedy, in which an Army man and a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also died, sources have informed Republic Media Network that upon consuming the alcohol, people complained of intense stomach aches and lost their lives within a few hours at various places.