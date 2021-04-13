RJD Scoffs At EC's Campaign Ban On Mamata, Dubs Its 'unconstitutional & Undemocratic'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the Election Commission on Tuesday for its order barring TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for 24 hours. Effective from 8 pm of April 12 to 8 pm of April 13, this ban was imposed in pursuance of Banerjee violating the Model Code of Conduct. Dubbing this decision as "unconstitutional and undemocratic", Yadav claimed that the EC is functioning akin to BJP's cell.

Moreover, he accused the poll body of being 'a slave of the people in power'. This comes even as the Commission has imposed a 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's poll candidate Rahul Sinha and demanded an explanation from WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh regarding his Sitalkuchi remarks. Earlier in the day, Banerjee sat on a dharna alone in Kolkata to protest against the EC action.

These remarks from WB CM attracted the EC's ire:

1. Minority vote appeal- Speech at Tarakeswar dated April 3

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP are roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger."

2. Allegations against Central Armed Police Forces: Speech at Cooch Behar dated April 7