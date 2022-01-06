RJD Scoffs At PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab; Terms It A '5 Minute Inconvenience'

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, RJD on Wednesday, dismissed the major security breach as a mere 'inconvenience'. Echoing Congress' lines that PM Modi returned to Delhi due to low attendance at his Ferozepur rally, RJD tweeted 'Dictators are cowards'. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

RJD: '500 farmers worth 500 PMs'

RJD's cryptic tweet also comes amid a video in which Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik terms PM as 'arrogant'. Malik was heard saying that PM Modi had shown arrogance when he raised the 500 farmer deaths due to protests, asking 'did they die for me?'. Addressing reporters in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Malik is further heard saying that Home Minister Amit Shah termed the PM 'mad'. Malik has locked horns with the Centre over Farm Laws since the protests grew, batting for MSP guarantee.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. On the other hand, MHA asserted that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government and they were supposed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security, as well as keep a contingency plan ready, which they failed to do.

Slamming the Congress govt, BJP alleged that Congress had "knowingly constructed a scenario" where the Prime Minister will be brought to harm. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Smriti Irani fumed,"We know that Congress hates Narendra Modi but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. Why did the DGP give an all-clear to the PM’s security detail for the route? Who in the Punjab govt gave info on PM's route to people who were planted on flyover?". MHA has sought a report and Ferozepur SSP has been suspended.