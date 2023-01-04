RJD Sends Tej Pratap To Assuage Jagdanand Singh After 'strong Note' Of His Son's Statement

In what seemed like a bid to assuage the president of the Bihar unit of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jagdanand Singh, Tej Pratap Yadav the elder son of party national president Lalu Prasad Yadav, met him on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap informed how in the New Year, he reached the Patna-based headquarters of the party and presented a bouquet of flowers to Jagdanand Singh. He shared pictures of their meeting.

RJD's attempt to assuage Jagdanand Singh

Their meeting comes at a time when Jagdanand Singh seems miffed with the conduct of the party towards his son, an MLA from the party, Sudhakar Singh. Sudhakar, a former Minister in the cabinet, tendered his resignation in October. The resignation came after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reprimanded him in a Cabinet meeting for his criticism of the Agricultural Ministry.

At a public rally in Kaimur, the son of Jagdanand Singh had said, "There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. There are many thieves, and as I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar. There are many other Sardars above me too."

However, in a fresh attack on Tuesday, Sudhakar had compared Nitish Kumar to 'Shikhandi' – a eunuch character in Mahabharata – and said he has no standing of his own. The RJD MLA demanded that Kumar should immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav.

Taking 'strong exception' to the former Cabinet Minister's remarks against Bihar's Chief Minister, Deputy CM said the comment was "unacceptable" and tantamount to supporting the BJP. When asked whether the party would take disciplinary action against Singh, he labeled the matter as ''serious'' and averred that it had been brought to the notice of Lalu Prasad Yadav.