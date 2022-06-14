RJD Slams BJP Over ED Summons To Rahul, Sonia Gandhi: 'Using Central Agencies As Weapon'

Ever since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, several party leaders in the national capital as well as in other parts of the country staged massive protests against the Centre and the central agency for targeting the opposition over false cases. While many top Congress leaders were seen protesting outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi, many others agitated in other states including Goa, Telangana, and Chandigarh, among others.

Leaders from the opposition also criticised the ED's actions against the Congress leader further slamming the PM Modi-led central government for misusing the central agencies against the opposition. Joining in the cue of other opposition leaders, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also called out the BJP over summons given to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking on the same, RJD's vice-president Shivanand Tiwari accused the BJP of using the central agencies as a "weapon" against the opposition. "All the opposition parties should make a strategy against this. Not just Congress, but other parties are also being targeted", he told ANI.

It is pertinent to note that both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been summoned for questioning before the ED in connection to the National Herald case. Following this, the Congress itself has been attacking the BJP-led central government for using its powers against the opposition with the help of central agencies.

Rahul Gandhi summoned again on Tuesday, June 14

After being questioned for around nine hours in two sessions on Monday, June 13, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been again summoned by the ED on Tuesday, June 14. The summons is in connection to the National Herald case. However, in the aftermath of the questioning, massive protests erupted across the country in favour of Gandhi following which thousands of people took to the street to take part in the protests.

Many leaders were also detailed by the police as they tried to march towards the ED office in Delhi despite heavy barricading and restrictions by the police.

With more than 450 arrests on Monday, some key Congress leaders including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge were also detained on Monday.

Image: ANI/PTI