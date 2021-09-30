RJD Slams Nitish Kumar For Not Demanding Special Status, The 'Right Of People Of Bihar'

On Thursday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal hit out at the Janata Dal (United) on the topic of special status for Bihar. Speaking to ANI, RJD leader Manoj Jha said that Bihar Chief Minister and JDU supremo Nitish Kumar treats the demand for special status as a 'geopolitical football' to 'keep it in the kitty or to bounce it'. Condemning this, Manoj Jha asserted that special status was the right of Bihar.

Looking back at 2005, Manoj Jha asserted, "He (Nitish Kumar) prayed for a special status demand for Bihar. Atal Ji was inclined to grant this but on the way to the airport, someone told him that JDU will take the entire credit." The RJD leader, outlining that Nitish Kumar did not make any attempt for special status after JDU joined hands with the BJP in Bihar, added, "So this demand of Nitish Kumar may be like geopolitical football to keep it in the kitty or to bounce it. But, special status is the right of the people of Bihar."

Tejashwi Yadav vows to get special status for Bihar

The statement of Manoj Jha comes a couple of days after his party's supremo, Tejashwi Yadav, promised that if Mahagathbandhan wins 39 of 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he will make the PM announce the special status for Bihar. Claiming that RJD delivers what it promises, he said that the JDU lacked a spine.

2024 में अगर हमारा गठबंधन बिहार की 40 में से 39 सीटें जीतता है तो जो भी प्रधानमंत्री होंगे, स्वयं पटना आकर बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने की घोषणा करेंगे।



क्योंकि हम नीति, सिद्धांत, सरोकार, विचार और वादे पर अडिग रहते है। हमारी रीढ़ की हड्डी सीधी है। हम जो कहते है वो करते है। pic.twitter.com/zmO0CcWanc — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 28, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Bihar minister Bijendra Kumar Yadav said that the JDU government was tired of repeatedly demanding special status for Bihar for over ten years. Claiming that it was not fruitful, he added that JDU will demand special assistance for development in various sectors. Frustrated at the Centre's indifference, the JDU fumed, 'There is a limit to every demand'.

“How long should we seek special status for the state? There is a limit to every demand. A committee was also formed to look into the special status of Bihar, and a report was sent. But it did not yield any result," said the minister. However, later Nitish Kumar asserted that he was 'not giving up' on the demand for special status for the state.

Special status for Bihar has been a pet demand of Nitish Kumar, who has been vehemently raising the same since coming to power in 2005 and often made it a poll plank. He had promised to support any government that fulfilled this demand while the Congress-led UPA ruled the Centre. He persisted in seeking special status, belying speculation that he will tone down his demand, on returning to the NDA-fold with an assertive PM Modi at the helm. Kumar has frequently written to the Centre how Bihar was adversely affected by the carving out of the resource-rich Jharkhand two decades ago.

