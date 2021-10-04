RJD Snubs Congress For Assembly Bypolls; Bihar Congress MLA Attack Tejashwi Yadav

A bitter war of words has started between the Congress and the RJD in Bihar after RJD took a unilateral decision to contest the two assembly by-polls scheduled to be held on October 30. RJD has announced the candidature of Arun Shah and Ganesh Bharti from Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats respectively, whereas the Congress party wanted to contest the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly bypoll, on the plea that it had contested the seat in the 2021 assembly election.

The Congress party, which is an ally of the RJD, attacked Tejashwi Yadav for his arrogance after the RJD announced the names of the candidates. The grand old party has also decided to contest the two assembly by-polls strongly against the RJD.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, senior Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that "Now the alliance is over as a unilateral decision has been taken by the RJD without any logic and it's a reflection of sheer arrogance. Alliances are done, not only for seat-sharing but on the basis of ideology. The ideology was to defeat BJP, but the RJD has broken the alliance as we are all part of Mahagathbandhan. The congress party will strongly contest the two bypolls."

Congress Attacks Tejashwi

Shakeel Ahmad alleged that the RJD has broken the secular alliance and he went on to say that "Tejashwi has become arrogant and is frustrated with the infighting within his family and there is no central leadership within the RJD. There is no friendly contest in politics and we will go to the people and tell them that RJD has broken the secular alliance ".

Tejashwi never supported the movement against CAA/NRC

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad also alleged that "when the Congress leaders were touring entire Bihar and spearheading the movement against CAA/NRC, we never got support from Tejashwi. All the secular parties participated in the rally against CAA in Gandhi Maidan except for RJD. What was the reason RJD did not turn up? Whenever there is a serious Issue, Tejashwi Yadav is absent."

RJD against Kanhaiya

Shakeel Khan also alleged that the party has also taken serious note of the statements made in bad taste against Kanhaiya, after his joining the Congress party.

Congress praise Nitish Kumar

Congress MLA Shakeel Khan went on to say that "18-month Mahagathbandhan govt under Nitish Kumar was a government of good governance. It was an honest alliance and the Congress party's strike rate in the assembly polls was better ".

RJD is in no mood to relent to withdraw its candidate from Kisheshwar Asthan. RJD state President Jagadand Singh said that "there is no question of seat adjustment. We are contesting both seats. We have informed every leader in the Congress party."

After the decision to contest both the seats, cracks have emerged in the Mahagathbandhan. RJD feels that the Congress party doesn't have a support base in Bihar, which was reflected in the strike rate in the 2021 assembly polls as the party contested 70 seats but won only 19. After the joining of Kanhaiya Kumar in the congress party, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been feeling uneasy. Stage is set for a faceoff between Kanhaiya and Tejashwi in the assembly by-polls, given the kind of popularity Kanhaiya enjoys among the minorities, especially after his positioning on CAA and NRC.

In the 2009 Lok sabha polls, Lalu Prasad Yadav had snubbed the Congress party and refused to give the congress a single seat despite being a Railway minister in the UPA govt. After the results of the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, even though Lalu Yadav won elections from Saran, the congress party did not accommodate Lalu in the union cabinet. Is Tejashwi making the same mistake that his father made in 2009?