RJD Spox Defends Tejashwi Over Insult On Gujaratis: Comments Are Wrongly Deciphered

'Tejashwi Yadav's statements are wrongly interpreted. He made those remarks as recently, some Gujaratis including Mehul Choksi, and Nirav Modi cheated and carried out fraudulent activities in India," claimed Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan while defending Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after he made derogatory remarks on Gujaratis.

Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, "Tejashwi Yadav clearly meant that today's situation clearly suggests that only Gujaratis can cheat while staying in India. Fraudulents are aware that they will be forgiven after some time. Even Kiran Patel enjoyed a Z-plus level of security in Jammu and Kashmir."

Gagan further asserted that individuals only commit crimes when they are known that they can be forgiven after some time. Raking up the Adani issue, the RJD leader said, "Adani Group is facing the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg, yet CBI or ED aren't launching any investigation into the matter."

Congress Ally Tejashwi insults Gujaratis

Stoking a massive controversy, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav made a controversial remark with the intent to slam the ruling government in the Centre. Yadav asserted that only Gujratis can cheat and carry out fraudulent activities in India as they are allowed to do so. The controversial comment from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader comes after the name of Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was removed from the INTERPOL database of Red Notices.

In his derogatory remark against the Gujarati community, Bihar Deputy CM said, "In the country's current scenario, only Gujratis can be a fraudster and they are even allowed to become so and cheat. They are also forgiven for the fraud." He further asked, "Who's responsible if someone runs away after taking LICs and bank money?"

The RJD leader went on to mention that close associates of BJP leaders are carrying out corruption across the country but no action against them is being taken by the central agencies. He stated, "Everyone knows that their (BJPs) friends and associates are carrying out corruption. But no investigation will happen ever against them by the central agencies."