RJD Stages Protest Against Centre's Agnipath Scheme; Marches Till Raj Bhavan In Patna

While the unrest over the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme continues to rage across the country, the main opposition party in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members staged a protest march from the Bihar Vidhan Sabha to the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Wednesday.

The march which was led by opposition party leader Tejashwi Yadav was carried out for demanding the rollback of the Centre Agnipath scheme as the party leaders reached Raj Bhavan. Yadav along with other party leaders and workers were also seen staging a protest outside the Raj Bhavan raising anti-Agninpath slogans against the BJP government.

#WATCH | Rashtriya Janata Dal members, including leader Tejashwi Yadav, hold a march from the Bihar Vidhan Sabha to the Raj Bhawan in Patna, calling for the Agnipath scheme to be rolled back. pic.twitter.com/qj5Se3HPVp — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

We demand that all the FIRs registered against the protesting youth should be quashed, and they should be released from prison: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022



Later, the top delegation of the grand alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav reached Raj Bhavan to meet the President while marching on foot and accusing the government of ruining the future of the army and the youth by triggering unemployment.

Notably, RJD has been among the other opposition parties which have been opposing the recruitment scheme in the country alleging that it will ruin the future of the youth and further will cause more unemployment in the country. Earlier, the party had also extended support to the 'Bihar Bandh' announcement by students' organisations in the state. Jagadanand Singh, RJD's president of its Bihar unit told the media that the party will support those who are agitating against the scheme.

The new short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces is not in the interest of the country's youth," he further added.

Similar anti-Agnipath protests have erupted across various states including Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, and Delhi, among others. People have not taken to the streets agitating against the government but many have also resorted to violence and caused huge damage to public property.

Tri-service chiefs meet PM Modi amid protests

In the meantime, while protests continue to erupt over the controversial Agnipath scheme, Chiefs of three Armed Forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at his official residence to discuss the military recruitment programme.

This comes at a time when the central government continues to hold its stand over not withdrawing the scheme stating that it is meant to benefit the nation in a long run. PM Modi while addressing a public gathering also said,

"Many reforms might look unpopular at first but the reforms will benefit the nation in long run. Reforms take us towards new targets and resolutions."

Image: ANI