RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav Admitted To ICU Of Private Hospital In Patna; Condition Stable Now

A day after he fell down the stairs at his house, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the ICU ward of the Paras Hospital in Patna. After undergoing an MRI scan on Sunday, a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders and he was subsequently advised bed rest for two months. However, he was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of Monday after his sugar level shot up, sources informed Republic TV.

Speaking to the media, Paras Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Asif Rehman remarked, "Lalu Prasad Yadav came to the emergency ward of our hospital at around 3.30 am. His condition was unstable because of his recent shoulder injury. A team of doctors is monitoring his health in the ICU now. His condition is stable now."

Bihar | RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna this morning after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home yesterday, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/2ELXz7vE3T — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Relief for RJD supremo Lalu Yadav

Lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017, Lalu Yadav walked free in April last year after getting bail in the Dumka treasury case related to the fodder scam. The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the Rs.950 crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. While he had already secured bail in the four cases related to the Dumka, Deoghar, and Chaibasa treasuries, he and 75 others were convicted by a special CBI court in the Doranda treasury case- the fifth and final fodder case on February 15.

Apart from Yadav, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr. KM Prasad are the main accused in this case. CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including six women for insufficient evidence. While the RJD supremo was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, he secured bail in this case on April 22 and was released from jail after paying a surety of Rs.1 lakh and a fine of Rs.10 lakh. Earlier in June, he was fined Rs.6000 in a Model Code of Conduct violation case of 2009.