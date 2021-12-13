RJD Taunts Haryana CM Manohar Khattar; Rues 'mob Lynching Is Allowed But Not Public Namaz'

RJD on Monday hit out at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over his announcement that the state government will not tolerate anyone offering namaz in open spaces. Questioning the priorities of the state government, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party decried that Muslims were being prevented from offering prayers in public while the administration is turning a blind eye to mob lynching. Earlier, NCP too had criticised the Haryana government's decision citing that Muslims are compelled to offer namaz in public places due to insufficient space in existing mosques.

खुले में नमाज़ नहीं पढ़ सकते पर मॉब लिंचिंग कर सकते हैं! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 13, 2021

Haryana CM stokes row

Addressing a press briefing on December 10, Khattar asserted that people should either pray at home or in the designated religious places. Acknowledging the need to make available some of the Waqf lands which have been encroached upon, he called for an amicable solution between Hindu and Muslim groups. At the same time, he maintained that the Haryana government will not let any clashes take place.

The Haryana CM remarked, "We have told the police that we have to resolve this matter. We have no problem if someone offers namaz, prayers at their own place. Religious places are meant for people to offer prayers. Such a programme should not be conducted in the open. The act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. We have to find an amicable solution. They have also said that they have a lot of lands where we should be permitted (to offer namaz). Some of the lands belong to them or the Waqf Board and have been encroached. They can be made available to them. Or they can offer namaz at home."

Controversy over namaz in open spaces

Since the last three months, right-wing groups have been protesting against Muslims who gather for Friday prayers in Gurugram. While the administration had designated 37 sites for Muslims to offer namaz in 2018 after a consensus of both communities, it withdrew permission to offer prayers at 8 of the aforesaid sites on November 2 this year. On December 6, Muslim Rashtriya Manch and Imam Sangathan reached a truce with Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti which has been spearheading protests.

As a result of talks, they agreed to Muslims offering prayers at 18 sites in Gurugram which comprises 12 mosques and 6 open spaces. These include Atlas Chowk HSIIDC ground, Peepal Chowk Huda land Udyog Vihar phase 2, Huda land opposite the Spice Jet office Udyog Vihar, the Leisure Valley ground, Huda land on the Golf Course Road, Sector 42 and Sector 69 HUDA land. But, Gurgaon Muslim Council and Muslim Ekta Manch disputed this claim and reiterated that Muslims will continue to offer prayers at the 37 designated sites.

Image: PTI/ANI