Tejashwi Yadav Stopped On His Way To Gopalganj By Bihar Police; Supporters Defy Lockdown

Heavy police deployment has been done outside the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Friday after the Bihar Police advised him not to travel to Gopalganj with 80 MLAs to carry out a protest against JDU MLA Pappu Pandey over the firing incident. When confronted by Republic TV for defying lockdown amid rising COVID cases, Tejashwi asked why he is being stopped by the Bihar police despite being a public servant.

'They are not arresting criminals...'

"Be it an MLA, Opposition leader or any other official, why are they stopped but the criminals are not. I am not breaking any rules when I am going to meet the family of the victim. How can they stop me? People are dying in this lockdown, how long will the Opposition sit quietly. This is like a house arrest even though they don't have any papers," son of Lalu Prasad Yadav said. He also stated that it is the duty of the state government to control the crowd and manage law and order.

In the visuals, the RJD supporters can be seen flouting social distancing norms as the police try to stop Tejashwi's convoy to move ahead. Former CM Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav were also a part of the mass gathering.

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been stopped on his way to Goplaganj, amid the lockdown. He says, "They are not arresting criminals but they are stopping us from going to meet the victim's family (of Gopalganj firing incident)". #Bihar pic.twitter.com/F3lbvgDexS — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Slamming the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on the firing incident that took place in the Gopalganj district of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday had said that he will call for agitation if action will not be taken against the accused JDU MLA. Speaking to news agency ANI, son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav termed Nitish's government as 'demon's rule', and claimed that no action has been taken even as three people have been murdered in Gopalganj in broad daylight.

READ | Tejashwi alleges JDU MLA's role in triple murder; accuses Nitish Kumar of covering-up

He had given a two-day ultimatum to the state government to arrest the accused JDU leader and said, "Arrest the JDU MLA within two days, else I will call for agitation and go to Gopalganj from Patna. Earlier, taking to Twitter, Tejashwi had said that CM Nitish Kumar should not attempt to brush the case under the carpet in name of investigation. Attacking the law and order situation in the state, Tejashwi shared pictures from the brutal murder in his father's home state - Gopalganj on Sunday.

READ | Tejashwi Yadav urges Nitish Kumar to persuade Centre over Special Status of Bihar

Gopalganj murder case

On May 24, five men barged into the residence of JP Yadav, former CPI(ML) leader who had recently joined RJD and open fired killing three, while two are severely injured. The incident took place at Rupanchak village under Hathua police station in the Gopalganj district. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Choudhary (father of JP Yadav), Sanketia Devi (mother of JP Yadav) and Shantanu Choudhary (brother of JP Yadav).

READ | Tejashwi Yadav reaches out to man who became face of migrant crisis: 'You don't need to go back to Delhi'

Taking action as per the statement and the case lodged, the Patna Police on Monday arrested Gopalganj district board chairman Mukesh Pandey and his father Satish Pandey. However, accused JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikot, Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Papu Pandey have not been arrested yet even as the case has been registered.

READ | Tejashwi warns Bihar govt over firing at RJD neta's home, gives two-days ultimatum