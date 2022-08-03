RJD To Elect Party President Amid Lalu Yadav's Prolonged Illness; Tejashwi Top Contender

As Lalu Prasad Yadav continues to recover from his prolonged illness, the Rashtriya Janata Dal will hold its national council meeting to elect a new National President on October 11. The election for President of RJD is particularly important as speculation is rife that Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has held the post since 1997, might step down to make way for his younger son and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

In July, Lalu Yadav had tumbled down the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence in Patna. After undergoing an MRI scan, a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders and he was subsequently advised bed rest for two months. However, his sugar level had shot up the very same night, after which he was rushed to a Private hospital in Patna, and subsequently, to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Notably, before the incident, a meeting of the RJD was convened in June, in which Tejashwi was given the authority to take all important decisions related to the party while Lalu Yadav held the post of President.

RJD's organizational elections- Here is the full schedule

The elections for the RJD's President come as a part of the party's organizational elections, which are to commence from August 16. As per RJD's National Assistant Chief Election Officer, Chittaranjan Gagan, from August 16 to August 21, the elections for the primary (booth) unit, and between August 23 and August 26, the election for the Panchayat committee would be held. Similarly, between August 29 to September 2, elections for block units, and between September 6 and September 12, the election of district units would be held.

On September 21, in all the states including Bihar, the State President, the members of the State Executive as well as the members of the National Council will be elected in the meeting of the State Council. For this, the State Election Officer of the state concerned will decide the election schedule after taking consent from the National Chief Electoral Officer Uday Narayan Chaudhary. The National President will be elected at the National Council meeting on October 11.