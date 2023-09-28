RJD Urges Amit Shah For Y-level Security To Manoj Jha Citing Threats Over ‘Thakur’ Remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday (September 28) demanded from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Y-level security to RJD MP Manoj Jha. The party wrote a letter to the effect to the Union Home Minister citing threats to MP Jha over his remarks on the ‘Thakur Community’. Notably, political leaders including a serving MLA have threatened physical harm to Manoj Kumar Jha. The controversy erupted when Jha recited a poem in the Rajya Sabha and made remarks on the ‘Thakur’ caste which was allegedly construed as insulting to the community.

“The manner in which lethal attacks are being threatened on Prof. Shri Manoj Kumar Jha, MP, Rajya Sabha, is a matter of concern. Among those who threatened, BJP MLA Raghavendra Pratap Singh has gone to the extent of slitting the throat. The former MP has even talked about cutting his tongue and throwing it on his seat. Former minister-cum-MLA Neeraj Bablu has also threatened to cut his tongue,” said the letter requesting Y-level security to MP Manoj Jha.

‘Manoj Jha’s life in danger’: RJD

Citing threats, RJD leaders said Prof. Jha’s life is in danger. “Due to this angry and bitter statement, Manoj Jha ji's life may be in danger and this will definitely be in the notice of the Ministry. You know that those who were under protective cover have also lost their lives in the course of time. Prof. Manoj Jha is an intellectual, civilised and calm person. Due to his intellectual statements, he has also received the title of Best Parliamentarian. Due to this, the pride of Bihar and the country has increased. It is also the duty of the government to protect such a glorious and talented person. Therefore, it is requested that Prof. Manoj Jha be given Y-level of security.”

The poem recited by Manoj Jha is as follows, "The stove is of clay, the soil is of the pond, the pond is of the Thakur's. The hunger is for the bread, the bread is made of millet, the millet is from the field, the field belongs to the Thakur. The ox is the Thakur's, the plough is the Thakur's, the palm is on the handle of the plough, the crop is the Thakur's. The well is the Thakur's. The water is the Thakur's, the fields and barns are Thakur's, the streets and localities are Thakur's, then what about us?"

Internal rift in RJD over the Manoj Jha’s comment

RJD MP Manoj Jha's poem on the Thakur community has created quite a stir and put him face-to-face with another party member - Chetan Anand. On September 21, Jha recited a poem on the Thakur community in Rajya Sabha which irked that latter who has now called the former out for his 'hypocrisy.'

"We are Thakurs, Sir! We take everyone along! We have made the maximum sacrifice in history! Targeting one caste in the name of socialism is nothing but hypocrisy! When we cannot hear anything wrong about others, then we will not tolerate abusive comments about ourselves (Thakurs)!" Anand said in a Facebook post.

Speaking to Republic TV, JDU spokesperson Sunil Singh raised objections to Jha's statements and hoped for an apology. "We are Samajwadi people. We are not into politics for caste but for the community. And the Thakur's that he is talking about, have made significant contributions in the modern India's development and security. The statements by Manoj Jha Ji is objectionable and we oppose it and I hope that he will apologise for his slip of tongue," Singh said.