After Manjhi, Now RJD VP Raghuvansh Singh Advocates Nitish Kumar's Mahagathbandhan Return

RJD Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has again reiterated his demand for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's return to Mahagathbandhan. The former Union Minister and senior RJD leader has urged the party leadership to make an effort to unite all non-BJP parties to defeat the BJP in the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha elections. Singh also urged the party leader Tejashwi Yadav to unlock the 'No Entry' lock for Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM has a mass following.

'Seriously think about bringing Nitish Kumar back'

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh while speaking to Republic TV said, "We should seriously think about bringing Nitish Kumar back to Mahagathbandhan fold. If Manjhi ji also of the same opinion then, he should speak in the meeting of Mahagathbandhan. All non-BJP parties should unite if we have to defeat BJP. I have no problems with anyone. If Nitish Kumar joins hands with us, then we will benefit. Nitish ji was with us earlier and he became Chief Minister, but later he switched sides. I will raise this issue within my party to get Nitish Kumar back in the Mahagathbandhan fold ."

Earlier former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi had also expressed his opinion about an initiative to be made from the Mahagathbandhan to reach out to Nitish Kumar to get him back to the Mahagathbandhan to defeat the BJP. JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said, "We parted ways with RJD on the issue of corruption and dynastic politics and it is still prevalent in the RJD. Our alliance with BJP is intact and we will sweep the 2020 Vidhan Sabha elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

Caste dynamics in Bihar polls

First, Jitan Ram Manjhi and now Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's olive branch to Nitish goes to suggest that there is restlessness among the Mahagathabadhan leaders, keeping in mind the forthcoming 2020 Bihar assembly elections. Both these senior leaders feel that Nitish Kumar has the support base of 30 percent EBC votes along with 8 percent Kurmi Kushwaha and Dhanuk votes and if these votes combine with the Yadav and Muslim votes of RJD, then the alliance can trounce the BJP. These leaders also feel that Mahagathbandhan with the present support base will find it difficult to defeat the JDU-BJP-LJP combine. In the 2010 assembly election when BJP-JDU had fought elections together, JDU-BJP had won 206 seats and RJD merely 22 seats out of 243 seats.

