RJD Wants Home Ministry, Speaker's Post As 7-party Alliance To Form Govt In Bihar: Sources

After Janata Dal-United (JDU) took a U-turn again to tie up with the Grand Alliance, Republic accessed exclusive inputs on the upcoming 7-party government in Bihar on Tuesday. Sources informed Republic that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which even after the entry of the JDU is the largest party in the Grand Alliance, will get the Home Ministry. Sources further said that there is a negotiation going on for the top berths, including the post of Speaker. Tejashwi Yadav will be the Deputy Chief Minister even as Nitish Kumar will continue as the Chief Minister.

'Insulted in NDA', Nitish tells JDU MLAs and MPs

This comes in the aftermath of Kumar holding a meeting with JDU MLAs and MPs. In the meeting held in Patna, Kumar announced the decision of splitting with the NDA, and joining hands with the Grand Alliance, claiming that the party was insulted in the present arrangement.

JDU has not been on the same page with the BJP on issues such as Ayodhya, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, NRC and legislative measures for population control and the Agnipath scheme. But the friction between the two parties increased after corruption allegations against former Union Minister RCP Singh, who resigned from the party after a show-cause notice was issued to him.

Division in JDU?

However, there seem to have emerged cracks in the JDU with the decision. Party's spokesperson Manish Barriar quit the Nitish Kumar-led party on Republic's Debate at 10 on Monday.