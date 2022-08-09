RJD Warns BJP To Not Push 'President's Rule', Denies Differences On Portfolio Allocation

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendering his resignation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday denied claims that there was any difference of opinion with the Mahagatbandhan allies on portfolio allocation in the new government. Sources have confirmed that the RJD has decided to formally stake a claim and support Nitish Kumar while issuing a preemptive warning to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Tejashwi Yadav said that they have a strength of 160. If BJP attempts to create instability or tries to push for President's Rule, we'll give them a befitting reply," RJD sources told Republic. "Our government will give first priority to unemployed youth," the sources added.

Earlier today, Republic accessed exclusive inputs on the upcoming 7-party government in Bihar. Sources informed Republic that the RJD, which is the single-largest party in Bihar, will get the Home Ministry. There is also a negotiation going on for the top berths, including the post of Speaker. Tejashwi Yadav will be the Deputy Chief Minister with Nitish Kumar continuing as the Chief Minister.

What led to the BJP-JDU split?

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU leveled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall.