RJD Workers, Leaders Protest Outside Rabri Devi’s Patna Residence; Block CBI Officials

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers staged an all-day protest outside the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna against CBI action on the Yadav family in the land-for-job scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti in a fresh corruption case. Following this, CBI sleuths conducted raids at over 15 locations across India, including in Delhi and Bihar.

The 'land-for-jobs scam' purportedly took place between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railways Minister, in the Manmohan Singh-led government.

RJD targets Centre over CBI raids

Top RJD leaders have called the CBI raids part of a conspiracy and political vendetta against the party's first family by the Central government. They also called it an attempt to suppress RJD's demand for a caste census. Bihar leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is in London to attend a seminar also took a swipe at the BJP over the CBI raids.

The 32-year-old Yadav scion, in a tweet, said, “Walking on the path of truth and facts is like walking on the path of fire, which is difficult but not impossible. Truth triumphs ultimately. We are fighting and winning and will continue to win; let the wind tell those courtiers in Delhi, that Lalu has never been intimidated and will never get scared of these dispensations”.

CBI personnel, who ended the raids at Rabri’s Patna residence on Friday evening, faced a tough time leaving the premises as party supporters turned belligerent. Despite heavy police deployment, RJD supporters raised anti-government slogans and tried to stop the agencies' vehicles from moving out. Later, Rabri along with her elder son Tej Pratap came out of the bungalow and appealed to party workers to maintain calm and allow CBI personnel to leave, reports said.